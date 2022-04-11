Talking Friars Ep. 147: Sean Diego + April Hosmer Is Back!

On episode 147 of the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show, I discuss Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea’s amazing starts in the San Diego Padres first two games of the season, Eric Hosmer starting off his season hot like usual, C.J. Abrams’ first major league series of his career, how Blake Snell looked on Sunday, MacKenzie Gore trying to knock the door down in Triple-A, and Chris Paddack’s negative comments regarding the Padres uniforms.

