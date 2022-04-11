 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - April 11, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, April 11, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Arizona Republic Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

San Diego Padres News

Column: Wheels of Padres catcher Jorge ‘The Bear’ Alfaro wow teammates (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Blow Out Diamondbacks, Win 1st Series of the Year (NBC 7 San Diego)

Profar’s early slam jolts Padres past D-backs 10-5 (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ rotation finally gives up a hit, even as Joe Musgrove reminds them of his reliability (The Athletic)

MLB News

What in the world happened to Seager’s bat? (MLB.com)

Vladdy launches jaw-dropping 467-foot blast (MLB.com)

Take a bow! Suzuki blasts off for 1st MLB homer (MLB.com)

Ohtani obliterates a ball (119.1 mph!) for the hardest hit of his career (MLB.com)

Pandemonium ensues as pine tar overturns college HR (MLB.com)

Greene bringer of heat — 7 K’s, hits 101.6 mph (MLB.com)

Japanese phenom fans 19 in perfect game (MLB.com)

Astros launch space-themed City Connect unis (MLB.com)

Kwan’s (5-for-5) historic start: ‘Afraid I’m going to wake up’ (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...