Talking Friars Ep. 140: Grading Preller’s offseason, Clevinger/Snell’s Early Struggles, Padres 2022 Over-Unders with XTRA 1360’s Jon Schaeffer

On today’s episode of the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show, I was joined by XTRA 1360’s Jon Schaeffer to discuss the following topics regarding the San Diego Padres:
- A.J. Pollock traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Does Andrew Friedman now go make a run at Bryan Reynolds?
- Why A.J. Preller should actually be given a good grade this offseason
- C.J. Abrams is going to make the roster but it isn’t just because of his play
- Why didn’t the Padres start giving Abrams reps in the outfield before this year?
- Is Bryan Reynolds worth giving up so much talent?
- Odds of Preller getting rid of Eric Hosmer by the trade deadline
- Why fans should overreact more to Blake Snell’s bad first outing than Mike Clevinger’s
- How the Padres should construct their rotation
- When the Padres might think about giving the closer’s job to Dinelson Lamet
- Padres 2022 over-under game (team wins this year, innings pitched for Snell, outfield combined home runs, and games played for Fernando Tatis Jr.)
Feel free to drop a comment below!
Ep. 140: Grading Preller's offseason + #Padres 2022 Over-Unders with @jonschaeffer— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) April 1, 2022
-1st takeaways from #Dodgers trading Pollock
-Odds of trading Hosmer
-Abrams has to be on the roster right?
-More!
https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE
https://t.co/jNEShKG9xb
Loading comments...