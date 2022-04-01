 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 140: Grading Preller’s offseason, Clevinger/Snell’s Early Struggles, Padres 2022 Over-Unders with XTRA 1360’s Jon Schaeffer

Plus, we discuss Dinelson Lamet possibly closing games

By Ben Fadden
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On today’s episode of the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show, I was joined by XTRA 1360’s Jon Schaeffer to discuss the following topics regarding the San Diego Padres:

  • A.J. Pollock traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Does Andrew Friedman now go make a run at Bryan Reynolds?
  • Why A.J. Preller should actually be given a good grade this offseason
  • C.J. Abrams is going to make the roster but it isn’t just because of his play
  • Why didn’t the Padres start giving Abrams reps in the outfield before this year?
  • Is Bryan Reynolds worth giving up so much talent?
  • Odds of Preller getting rid of Eric Hosmer by the trade deadline
  • Why fans should overreact more to Blake Snell’s bad first outing than Mike Clevinger’s
  • How the Padres should construct their rotation
  • When the Padres might think about giving the closer’s job to Dinelson Lamet
  • Padres 2022 over-under game (team wins this year, innings pitched for Snell, outfield combined home runs, and games played for Fernando Tatis Jr.)

Feel free to drop a comment below!

