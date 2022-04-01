 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - April 1, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, April 1, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger set to return after missing 2021 season following second Tommy John surgery (ESPN.com)

Padres’ Nick Martinez a ‘different pitcher’ as he returns to MLB (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ Bob Melvin offers hint (maybe) to opening day starter (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres notes: Matt Beaty welcomes new, more opportunity (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres start season with electrifying Tatis sidelined (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres roster review: Nick Martinez (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Nats allow 29 runs as Cards cruise to spring rout (ESPN.com)

Hard-throwing RHP Greene makes Reds’ rotation (ESPN.com)

Pujols debuts with mind on wife’s brain surgery (ESPN.com)

Braves tab Fried to start 2nd Opening Day in row (ESPN.com)

MLB unveils Home Run Derby X competition (ESPN.com)

White Sox OF Vaughn recovering from hip pointer (ESPN.com)

Yanks trailblazing manager Balkovec improving (ESPN.com)

Sluggers who’d be a great fit for the new Home Run Derby X (ESPN.com)

