Talking Friars Episode 119: Surrounding Padres restaurants will suffer from delayed MLB season

I talked with the owner of Basic Pizza, which is a block away from Petco Park

By Ben Fadden
/ new
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, Ben Fadden sat down with the owner of Basic Pizza, Erik Tesmer, to talk about how hard it will be on local businesses around Petco Park to have originally scheduled games canceled to start the 2022 season. Please support these local businesses in any way you can if you’re down by the ballpark.

