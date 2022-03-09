Talking Friars Episode 119: Surrounding Padres restaurants will suffer from delayed MLB season

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, Ben Fadden sat down with the owner of Basic Pizza, Erik Tesmer, to talk about how hard it will be on local businesses around Petco Park to have originally scheduled games canceled to start the 2022 season. Please support these local businesses in any way you can if you’re down by the ballpark.

Ep. 119: Surrounding #Padres Restaurants Like Basic Pizza Will Suffer From Delayed Season



Owner Erik Tesmer talks

-Struggles from COVID

-"Difficulty paying payroll" and bills

-How long he can last without #MLB season



https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqEhttps://t.co/tNqIQ3FXqg