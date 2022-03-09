Good Morning San Diego - March 9, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Chris Young

Young spent five seasons in San Diego with the Padres from 2006-10. His best season came in 2007, his lone All-Star appearance of his 13-year playing career. Young went 9-8 with a 3.12 ERA, striking out 167 batters. In 2009, Young began to suffer from shoulder injuries and would miss most of the 2009 and 2010 seasons sidelined. The team opted to decline his option for the 2011 season, and he signed with the New York Mets. Young would go on to play for the Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals, where he won a World Series in 2015. Following the 2017 season, Young re-signed with the Padres organization, but was released before the start of the season. Young also holds the franchise record for the tallest player to ever suit up for the Friars, standing at 6 feet 10 inches. He now serves as general manager of the Texas Rangers.