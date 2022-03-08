 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Episode 118: Another MLB CBA Deadline Extended to Wednesday

Still waiting for a deal

By Ben Fadden
Syndication: USA TODAY Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tuesday has essentially come and went and there still is no deal between the players and Major League Baseball on a CBA for the 2022 season and beyond. Recent reports say the deadline originally set for Tuesday has been extended to Wednesday so we’re playing the waiting game yet again to see if more games are canceled by Wednesday night if no deal occurs.

