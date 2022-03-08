Talking Friars Episode 118: Another MLB CBA Deadline Extended to Wednesday

Tuesday has essentially come and went and there still is no deal between the players and Major League Baseball on a CBA for the 2022 season and beyond. Recent reports say the deadline originally set for Tuesday has been extended to Wednesday so we’re playing the waiting game yet again to see if more games are canceled by Wednesday night if no deal occurs.

Ep. 118: Another MLB CBA Deadline Extended to Wednesday



-Bauer thinks he's playing this year?

-#MLB compromising a little bit...

-Are the players willing to?

-Rays and Apple aren't helping MLB's case



