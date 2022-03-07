 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - March 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, March 7, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres: 3 possible landing spots for Eric Hosmer (Call To The Pen)

San Diego Padres send surprising message to fans amidst season delay (Friars on Base)

Padres prospect Steven Wilson among players caught in middle of MLB lockout (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres development team offers $35M for Tailgate Park, plans $1.5B residential project (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

‘Opening doors to the next generation’: Jenny Cavnar’s path to broadcasting (MLB.com)

Easy out at home? This baserunner makes you think again (MLB.com)

No. 2 Braves prospect Langeliers ‘unbelievable’ (MLB.com)

After emotional trade, Binelas excited to impact Red Sox (MLB.com)

Sources: MLBPA delivers new proposal to league (ESPN.com)

Sources: MLB eyes pitch clocks of 14, 19 seconds (ESPN.com)

Sources: MLBPA plans written reply to MLB offer (ESPN.com)

Sources: MLB teams ask about nixing Rule 5 draft (ESPN.com)

MLBPA, MLB starting funds for impacted workers (ESPN.com)

MLB cancels first 2 series after no deadline deal (ESPN.com)

Meulens rejoins Yanks as assistant hitting coach (ESPN.com)

