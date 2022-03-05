 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 117: Kevin Acee on Padres Suzuki, Bryant, Castellanos Interest + When F.O. Was “Over” Hosmer

Plus, Acee defended his Hosmer reporting and discussed who has the upper hand to earn the fifth starter spot.

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, Ben Fadden had the pleasure of sitting down with the San Diego Union Tribune’s Padres beat reporter Kevin Acee to discuss the different mindsets of Ron Fowler and Peter Seidler with the lockout, ownership’s role in hiring Bob Melvin, if the Padres have enough frontline starting pitching, Chris Paddack’s mindset, when exactly the Padres were “over” Eric Hosmer, who the club wants most in free agency out of Seiya Suzui, Kris Bryant, and Nick Castellanos, Acee’s stance on fans thinking he defends Hosmer too much, and when fans should expect the Padres and Joe Musgrove to have extension talks.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...