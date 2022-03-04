Good Morning San Diego - March 4, 2022

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Craig Stansberry

Stansberry is known as the first player in MLB history to be born in Saudi Arabia. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2003 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and spent four years in their farm system. Following the 2006 season, the San Diego Padres claimed him off waivers. He only logged 24 appearance with the Padres from 2007-09. He played primarily with the team’s AAA affiliate, the Portland Beavers, logging 531 appearances with them. He retired in 2010 having played the most games in Beavers history.