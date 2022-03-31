 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 139: Padres NOT Top 10 Rotation?! Why Abrams WILL Make the Roster, Cronenworth TOO LOW in Top 100

Of course there’s plenty to discuss on the Bryan Reynolds rumors as well...

By Ben Fadden
MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On tonight’s episode of the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show, I discussed the following subjects regarding the San Diego Padres:

  • Their conversations with the Pittsburgh Pirates about All-Star Bryan Reynolds
  • C.J. Abrams potentially playing some outfield and what that means for Trent Grisham
  • Eguy Rosario being optioned back to the minors
  • Jake Cronenworth being snubbed of higher spot in MLB Network’s Top 100 list
  • MLB’s new Home Run Derby
  • A.J. Preller trading for an infielder
  • Nick Martinez and Blake Snell’s most recent starts
  • Yu Darvish being named Opening Day starter
  • And more!

Give me your thoughts on any of these subjects in the comments!

