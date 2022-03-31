Talking Friars Ep. 139: Padres NOT Top 10 Rotation?! Why Abrams WILL Make the Roster, Cronenworth TOO LOW in Top 100

On tonight’s episode of the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show, I discussed the following subjects regarding the San Diego Padres:
- Their conversations with the Pittsburgh Pirates about All-Star Bryan Reynolds
- C.J. Abrams potentially playing some outfield and what that means for Trent Grisham
- Eguy Rosario being optioned back to the minors
- Jake Cronenworth being snubbed of higher spot in MLB Network’s Top 100 list
- MLB’s new Home Run Derby
- A.J. Preller trading for an infielder
- Nick Martinez and Blake Snell’s most recent starts
- Yu Darvish being named Opening Day starter
- And more!
Give me your thoughts on any of these subjects in the comments!
