Good Morning San Diego - March 31, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, March 31, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Suarez may have moved closer; Martinez looks ready (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres notes: Clevinger too revved up, gets roughed up; Gore may have stepped up enough (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions about San Diego (CBS Sports)

Padres roster projection 1.0: Where does Matt Beaty fit? Should CJ Abrams break camp with the team? (The Athletic)

MLB News

First Cubs hit? Suzuki makes it a home run (MLB.com)

Story debuts as part of ‘sick, deep lineup’ (MLB.com)

Greinke to make history as KC Opening Day starter (again!) (MLB.com)

Severino on track after brief scare (MLB.com)

Wow! Cards score 15 runs in one inning (MLB.com)

Rumors: January injury slowed market for Conforto (MLB.com)

Hunter Greene makes Opening Day roster, to debut April 10 (MLB.com)

Who will rule the 9th inning this season? (MLB.com)

The surreal, mountainous beauty of BYU’s ballpark (MLB.com)

