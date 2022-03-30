Padres trade RHP James Norwood to Phillies

The San Diego Padres made a minor move Wednesday morning, trading RHP James Norwood to the Philadelphia Phillies for infielder Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations.

The #Padres have acquired INF Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations from the Philadlephia Phillies in exchange for RHP James Norwood. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2022

Norwood, 28, made five appearances for the Padres last season out of the bullpen. Before coming to San Diego, Norwood spent the previous three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, only appearing seldomly.

Norwood was designated for assignment Saturday after a disappointing start to Spring Training. In two appearances this spring, Norwood recorded a save, but posted a 9.00 ERA.

By trading him to the Phillies, the Padres receive infielder Kervin Pichardo in return.

Pichardo, 20, spent majority of his 2021 season in Single-A in the Phillies’ farm system. In his full season, Pichardo hit for a .247 batting average with two home runs and 16 runs batted in while making 35 appearances.

With Norwood dealt, the bullpen battle for a spot on the roster shrinks down a smidge and it gives the current fringe guys a step closer to making the Opening Day roster.