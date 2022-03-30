 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - March 30, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres announce FanFest: Road Opener Watch Party event (CBS 8 San Diego)

Padres notes: Extra starters needed; Darvish shines, Musgrove up next; Manny does drills (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres open for business, ready to ‘finalize’ roster (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres to stage 2022 FanFest as a season-opening watch party (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Padres vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Opening Day lineup predictions (Sportskeeda)

MLB News

Is this stacked position the best in MLB? (MLB.com)

Don’t sleep on these 6 teams as playoff contenders (MLB.com)

Tapia traded to Blue Jays; Rox get Grichuk in return (MLB.com)

What will A’s do with starters Manaea, Montas? (MLB.com)

Nimmo’s car comes with 12 years, 65K miles & countless bewildered looks (MLB.com)

Giants outfielders serve as bat boys — not by choice (MLB.com)

Ichiro to throw first pitch at Mariners Opening Day (MLB.com)

Report: ‘Ohtani rule’ among potential ‘22 changes (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...