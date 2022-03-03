 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Representatives from MLB/MLBPA met for 90 minutes today

Will this lead to progress?

By Ben Fadden
MLB: Lockout The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK

We are all disappointed about Major League Baseball canceling the first two series of the regular season but at least the two sides met earlier today. Should they be meeting everyday for more than 90 minutes? Probably, but we know that isn’t realistic when both of these sides truly aren’t getting along.

It was reported by numerous reporters, including Evan Drellich, that two people from MLB and two people from the Players Association met for an hour and a half to discuss all of the major issues in these lockout negotiations.

Although the two sides met, there weren’t any formal proposals and that’s expected because it wasn’t a formal meeting.

