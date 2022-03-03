Representatives from MLB/MLBPA met for 90 minutes today

We are all disappointed about Major League Baseball canceling the first two series of the regular season but at least the two sides met earlier today. Should they be meeting everyday for more than 90 minutes? Probably, but we know that isn’t realistic when both of these sides truly aren’t getting along.

It was reported by numerous reporters, including Evan Drellich, that two people from MLB and two people from the Players Association met for an hour and a half to discuss all of the major issues in these lockout negotiations.

MLB, MLBPA discussed key topics today: both bargaining subjects and timing of talks from here. Meeting went for about an hour and a half. Wound up having two people from each side: Dan Halem and Morgan Sword from MLB, Bruce Meyer and Ian Penny from the MLBPA — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 3, 2022

Although the two sides met, there weren’t any formal proposals and that’s expected because it wasn’t a formal meeting.