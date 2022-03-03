Christopher Russo: Tony Gwynn was better than Derek Jeter

I had on Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo this week on the Talking Friars podcast and one of my questions to him was about whether he thinks, like I do, that San Diego Padres legend Tony Gwynn is better than New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter after ESPN said the opposite.

“If you ask me right field Gwynn [versus] shortstop Jeter, I’d take Gwynn,” Russo said. “I agree with you being a big Padres fan Gwynn is better than Jeter..”

There shouldn’t even really be a debate about who is better when you look at the stats but since ESPN didn’t agree with Russo and I about this, I have to talk about it. Gwynn and Jeter both played 20 seasons but Gwynn was the one who finished with a higher batting average, higher OPS, more All-Star selections, two more silver sluggers, and eight more batting titles than Jeter (who had zero batting titles by the way).

Sorry Yankees fans, but there’s no argument.

