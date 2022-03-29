 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 138: Clevinger Allows 8 Runs, Intriguing Rotation Possibility, Beaty Debuts/Speaks

Plus, the new City Connect jerseys will be unveiled this summer

By Ben Fadden
MLB Wild Card Workouts Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

On tonight’s episode of Talking Friars, I discussed the following topics regarding the San Diego Padres:

  • Mike Clevinger struggles in first Cactus League start of 2022. Should you be worried?
  • MacKenzie Gore gives up his first runs of spring
  • An intriguing rotation possibility the Padres could go with
  • City Connect jerseys coming this summer
  • Matt Beaty comments for the first time as a Padre
  • Padres national and local broadcast schedule announced

