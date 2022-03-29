Talking Friars Ep. 138: Clevinger Allows 8 Runs, Intriguing Rotation Possibility, Beaty Debuts/Speaks

On tonight’s episode of Talking Friars, I discussed the following topics regarding the San Diego Padres:
- Mike Clevinger struggles in first Cactus League start of 2022. Should you be worried?
- MacKenzie Gore gives up his first runs of spring
- An intriguing rotation possibility the Padres could go with
- City Connect jerseys coming this summer
- Matt Beaty comments for the first time as a Padre
- Padres national and local broadcast schedule announced
