 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - March 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Can Jurickson Profar fill void in left field for Padres? (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres set up to possibly break franchise attendance record (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres reliever Emilio Pagán believes he’s found answers to a nightmarish September: ‘I think I’m better for it now’ (The Athletic)

Padres notes: Martinez has solid debut against Dodgers’ best; Melvin talks lead-off spot, closer (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Once an electric starter, Lamet could head to ‘pen (MLB.com)

Padres prospects, pitching shine in Week 1 (MLB.com)

Padres’ Eric Hosmer is what he is and he’s not going anywhere (Friars On Base)

MLB News

D-backs reach extension with Marte, sources say (ESPN.com)

Astros’ Baker wants to avoid hitting Altuve leadoff (ESPN.com)

Rays option 2-way player McKay down to minors (ESPN.com)

Yankees sign RHP Miller to minor league contract (ESPN.com)

A’s bring back veteran Lowrie on one-year deal (ESPN.com)

Blue Jays pitching coach Walker arrested for DUI (ESPN.com)

Yankees planning offer to Judge, Cashman says (ESPN.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...