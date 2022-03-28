 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 137: Reaction to the Padres Acquiring Dodgers Outfielder Matt Beaty

Plus, a new roster projection is out to talk about!

By Ben Fadden
National League Championship Series Game 5: Atlanta Braves v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

I went live on YouTube shortly after the San Diego Padres acquired Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Beaty. In this episode, I discussed the following topics with everyone watching live:

  • Matt Beaty’s background
  • Who the Padres gave up and who was placed on the Injured List to make room for Beaty
  • Bob Melvin’s comments after the Beaty deal
  • Is Beaty a starter?
  • Kevin Acee’s roster projection
  • Who might be the odd man out after the Beaty addition?

