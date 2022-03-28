Talking Friars Ep. 137: Reaction to the Padres Acquiring Dodgers Outfielder Matt Beaty

I went live on YouTube shortly after the San Diego Padres acquired Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Beaty. In this episode, I discussed the following topics with everyone watching live:
- Matt Beaty’s background
- Who the Padres gave up and who was placed on the Injured List to make room for Beaty
- Bob Melvin’s comments after the Beaty deal
- Is Beaty a starter?
- Kevin Acee’s roster projection
- Who might be the odd man out after the Beaty addition?
