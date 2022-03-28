Padres acquire Matt Beaty from the Dodgers

The San Diego Padres have acquired outfielder Matt Beaty from the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the Padres official Twitter account.

Beaty is 28 years old and looks like he’d slot right in as either the starting left fielder or at least be the fourth outfielder in San Diego. Preller liked his versatility and he gets it with Beaty, who has played first base, left field, right field, and third base during his major league career. Less than week ago, the Dodgers designated Beaty for assignment which gave teams the chance to work out a trade for him.

The Padres are sending right-handed pitcher River Ryan to the Dodgers in the deal, according to the Padres official release.

To make room for Beaty, the club is putting lefty Drew Pomeranz on the IL. Pomeranz (flexor tendon) is expected get on a mound in May.

