Good Morning San Diego - March 28, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, March 28, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Make Spring Training Roster Moves (NBC 7 San Diego)

Former Detroit Tigers infielder signs minor-league deal with San Diego Padres (Ann Arbor News)

Padres notes: Snell starts out, changes it up; sticky stuff inspections begin (San Diego Union-Tribune)

For 2022 Padres rotation, it’s about being better and deeper (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Is a return to St. Louis in the cards for Pujols? (MLB.com)

Players due for a ‘22 comeback on every team (MLB.com)

This display of power by Judge is unreal (MLB.com)

Scoring from 2B ... on a sac fly? Otherworldly speed for Sox prospect (MLB.com)

It took only 1 hitter for Correa to show Twins what he’s about (MLB.com)

Ketel Marte, D-backs agree on 5-year extension (source) (MLB.com)

How Camden Yards changes will affect hitters (MLB.com)

deGrom and Scherzer learn from the best: each other (MLB.com)

Ohtani leading off for Angels to begin season (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

