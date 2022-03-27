 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 136: Possible Trade Fits for Victor Caratini if the Padres Are Shopping Him

Plus, Darvish was on the bump Sunday and Manny Machado looks like he’ll be back in games soon...

By Ben Fadden
MLB: MAR 26 Spring Training - Cubs at Padres Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I went live on YouTube after the San Diego Padres took on the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon to discuss the following topics:

  • Troubling news about Drew Pomeranz
  • The latest on Manny Machado’s back tightness
  • Yu Darvish’s latest Cactus League start
  • Victor Caratini didn’t catch Darvish like usual so is a trade in the works?
  • If on the trade block, where could Caratini go?

