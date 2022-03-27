Talking Friars Ep. 136: Possible Trade Fits for Victor Caratini if the Padres Are Shopping Him

I went live on YouTube after the San Diego Padres took on the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon to discuss the following topics:
- Troubling news about Drew Pomeranz
- The latest on Manny Machado’s back tightness
- Yu Darvish’s latest Cactus League start
- Victor Caratini didn’t catch Darvish like usual so is a trade in the works?
- If on the trade block, where could Caratini go?
Ep. 136: #Padres Catcher Victor Caratini on the Trade Block?
-Pomeranz, Machado injury updates
-Darvish dazzles with Nola, Jake/Wil rake
-3 possible fits for Caratini if dealt
-Ketel Marte gets AZ extension
