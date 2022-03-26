Talking Friars Ep. 135: Snell pitches simulated game, Padres acquire a pitcher

On tonight’s edition of the Talking Friars podcast and YouTube show, I went live to discuss the following topics surrounding the San Diego Padres:

Blake Snell took the mound for a couple simulated innings

The latest reports coming out on Manny Machado’s back tightness

A.J. Preller made a small pitching move today. Will Kyle Tyler have an impact this season?

Ryan Weathers and Dinelson Lamet pitched in today’s Cactus League game

Luke Voit hitting his first home run of spring

C.J. Abrams continues to show out

