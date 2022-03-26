 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 135: Snell pitches simulated game, Padres acquire a pitcher

Plus, the latest on Dinelson Lamet and Ryan Weathers!

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

On tonight’s edition of the Talking Friars podcast and YouTube show, I went live to discuss the following topics surrounding the San Diego Padres:

  • Blake Snell took the mound for a couple simulated innings
  • The latest reports coming out on Manny Machado’s back tightness
  • A.J. Preller made a small pitching move today. Will Kyle Tyler have an impact this season?
  • Ryan Weathers and Dinelson Lamet pitched in today’s Cactus League game
  • Luke Voit hitting his first home run of spring
  • C.J. Abrams continues to show out

Feel free to join me in the comments section during the next live show!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...