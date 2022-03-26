Talking Friars Ep. 135: Snell pitches simulated game, Padres acquire a pitcher

On tonight’s edition of the Talking Friars podcast and YouTube show, I went live to discuss the following topics surrounding the San Diego Padres:
- Blake Snell took the mound for a couple simulated innings
- The latest reports coming out on Manny Machado’s back tightness
- A.J. Preller made a small pitching move today. Will Kyle Tyler have an impact this season?
- Ryan Weathers and Dinelson Lamet pitched in today’s Cactus League game
- Luke Voit hitting his first home run of spring
- C.J. Abrams continues to show out
