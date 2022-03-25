Talking Friars Ep. 134: Nick Martinez, Chris Paddack continue fighting for Padres 5th rotation spot

I went live tonight following the San Diego Padres spring training matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers to discuss how Nick Martinez did in his first spring training start of 2022, Emilio Pagan reflecting on his September 2021 struggles, the Padres potential new slogan, A.J. Preller’s comments he made today about this year’s roster, and the first round of demotions that were made earlier on in the day.

Ep. 134: Nick Martinez, Chris Paddack Continue 5th Rotation Spot Battle



-Pagan reflects on 2021 struggles, video breakdown

-Preller/Melvin comment on roster

-2022 slogan leaked?

-1st demotions made



