Talking Friars Ep. 134: Nick Martinez, Chris Paddack continue fighting for Padres 5th rotation spot

Plus, Emilio Pagan says he has learned from last year’s disappointing end to the season

By Ben Fadden
Houston Astros v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

I went live tonight following the San Diego Padres spring training matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers to discuss how Nick Martinez did in his first spring training start of 2022, Emilio Pagan reflecting on his September 2021 struggles, the Padres potential new slogan, A.J. Preller’s comments he made today about this year’s roster, and the first round of demotions that were made earlier on in the day.

