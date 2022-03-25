 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Padres first round of demotions include Adrian Martinez, Daniel Camarena

The club announced the news Friday afternoon

By Ben Fadden
The San Diego Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers later tonight with Nick Martinez on the mound but before that happens, there was some more business that needed to take place. The club announced Friday that 12 players no longer will be in major league camp.

That includes San Diego legend Daniel Camarena, who is going to the minor league side of the complex, and Adrian Martinez, who is going to Triple-A El Paso which is where he spent time at last season.

The number of players still in major league camp is now at 56.

