 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - March 25, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, March 25, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres pitchers, Jorge Alfaro shine in victory over Angels (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MacKenzie Gore back to exciting Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ha-seong Kim more at home heading into second year with Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Padres need to trade for Trey Mancini (Friars on Base)

Early 2022 projections favorable for Padres (East Village Times)

San Diego Padres: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 MLB season (Clutch Points)

MLB News

Is this stacked position the best in MLB? (MLB.com)

Don’t sleep on these 6 teams as playoff contenders (MLB.com)

Tapia traded to Blue Jays; Rox get Grichuk in return (MLB.com)

What will A’s do with starters Manaea, Montas? (MLB.com)

Nimmo’s car comes with 12 years, 65K miles & countless bewildered looks (MLB.com)

Giants outfielders serve as bat boys — not by choice (MLB.com)

Ichiro to throw first pitch at Mariners Opening Day (MLB.com)

Report: ‘Ohtani rule’ among potential ‘22 changes (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...