Talking Friars Ep. 133: Padres Don’t Get Pham + Dodgers Dave Roberts Guarantees World Series

Plus, A.J. Preller still might make a move before Opening Day and the first spring training roster projection is out!

By Ben Fadden
Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Earlier today, I went live on YouTube with Jacob Zimmermann to record Episode 133 of Talking Friars to discuss the San Diego Padres not bringing back Tommy Pham, what some people in the know expect A.J. Preller to do before Opening Day, and MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell’s first roster projection of 2022.

