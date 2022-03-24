 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - March 24, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, March 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Joe Musgrove still eyeing long-term deal in San Diego; CJ Abrams keeps impressing (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ Mike Clevinger sharp in first game action since Tommy John surgery (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres pitchers, Jorge Alfaro shine in victory over Angels (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres rumors: Club showing surprising interest in Wilson Contreras (Friars on Base)

MLB News

Who can challenge Cards, Brewers in NL Central? (MLB.com)

Nimmo’s car comes with 12 years, 65K miles & countless bewildered looks (MLB.com)

‘Scrappy’ Hopkins becomes first woman drafted by American pro baseball team (MLB.com)

‘Here’s the frosting’: Castellanos joins loaded Phillies’ lineup (MLB.com)

Giants OFers finish last in fantasy football, become bat boys for day (MLB.com)

5 big arms due for big comebacks in ‘22 (MLB.com)

These 2 aces could become all-time top duo (MLB.com)

So, how DID Twins win Correa sweepstakes? (MLB.com)

Report: ‘Ohtani rule’ among potential ‘22 changes (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...