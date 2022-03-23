Padres miss out on Tommy Pham to the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are in agreement with Tommy Pham on a one-year contract with a 2023 mutual option. The former San Diego Padres left fielder reached agreement with the Reds on Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati.com’s Bobby Nightengale. The terms of the deal were not initially reported.

Pham came to San Diego for two seasons in what is now known as the ‘Jake Cronenworth trade’ and didn’t produce to the same level as he did while in Tampa Bay. His average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage all were worse with the Padres than with the Rays.

Pham said during last season he was open to a one year reunion with the Padres and knew he hasn’t played as well as he should have played with the Friars. But then, according to Dennis Lin, he was asking for the Padres to give him more than what Joc Pederson got from the San Francisco Giants post lockout ($6 million).

Here’s more of my reaction: