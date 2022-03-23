 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 132: Manny Machado will be a Padre for life?

Other topics include C.J. Abrams’ Spring Training and arbitration eligible players reaching agreements with the club

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

I went live on YouTube earlier today to record episode 132 of the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show. In today’s episode, I discussed Manny Machado’s Padre for life comments that he made this morning, the San Diego Padres coming to agreement with every arbitration eligible player, what A.J. Preller said today regarding C.J. Abrams’ chances of making the Opening Day roster, and MacKenzie Gore’s second spring training start of 2022.

