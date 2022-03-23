Talking Friars Ep. 132: Manny Machado will be a Padre for life?

I went live on YouTube earlier today to record episode 132 of the Talking Friars Podcast/YouTube show. In today’s episode, I discussed Manny Machado’s Padre for life comments that he made this morning, the San Diego Padres coming to agreement with every arbitration eligible player, what A.J. Preller said today regarding C.J. Abrams’ chances of making the Opening Day roster, and MacKenzie Gore’s second spring training start of 2022.

Ep. 132: Manny Machado A Padre For Life?



-Gore dazzles again today

-Clevinger makes 1st spring appearance

-Alfaro, Abrams continue to hit

-Old rule being reinstated

-Should Lamet start season as the closer?



https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE

https://t.co/XSmtvAhcBv #Padres #MLB — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) March 24, 2022