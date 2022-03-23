Padres avoid salary arbitration with handful of players

The San Diego Padres avoided salary arbitration with all of their eligible players. That’s Jorge Alfaro, Victor Caratini, Dinelson Lamet, Joe Musgrove, Chris Paddack and Luke Voit. The Padres still haven’t gone to an arbitration hearing since A.J. Preller arrived. For the eighth consecutive year, they agreed to terms on deals with every arb-eligible players, with salary figures from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune, Robert Murray of FanSided, and Kiley McDaniel at ESPN:

Joe Musgrove ($8.625 million)

Luke Voit ($5.45 million)

Dinelson Lamet ($4.775 million)

Victor Caratini ($2 million)

Chris Paddack (amount unknown)

Jorge Alfaro (amount unknown)

The #Padres came to terms on 1-year contracts with 6 arbitration eligible players - Jorge Alfaro, Victor Caratini, Dinelson Lamet, Joe Musgrove, Chris Paddack and Luke Voit.



All salary arbitration eligible players are now signed. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 23, 2022

Joe Musgrove hasn’t been approached yet for a long-term deal with Padres as they agreed to one-year, $8.625 million deal for the 2022 season, avoiding arbitration. After his Cactus League debut tuesday, he expressed his concern over not signing yet a long-term deal. From Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union Tribune:

“It’s been in the back of my mind,” Musgrove said after allowing two runs in three innings in his Cactus League debut in a 6-1 loss to the Guardians. “I don’t know if they’ve thought about it … but this is a place I’m from and I love playing here. And especially with the team being the caliber it is now, this is definitely a place I’d like to stay for a while. It has not been approached or brought to me yet, but it’s something that (I have) thought about.”

Lamet signed a one-year, $4.775 million contract with the Padres on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, he will more than triple his salary despite the fact that he’s coming off an injury-filled season where he was less than dominant. In nine starts and 13 relief appearances, he posted a 4.40 ERA, though his 27.3-percent strikeout rate was at least still strong.

Caratini will be part of a crowded catcher depth chart in San Diego this season, with Austin Nola, Alfaro and Luis Campusano all competing for playing time.

Luke Voit, 31, will remain under team control through the end of the 2024 season, as he didn’t debut until his age-26 season and didn’t become a full-time player until two years later. He should fill a major role in the Padres’ lineup this season for as long as he can remain healthy, primarily serving as the designated hitter while potentially taking over for Eric Hosmer at first base against lefties.