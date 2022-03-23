 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - March 23, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Yu Darvish sharp in spring debut but Rockies beat Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres intend to embrace Luke Voit and his ‘absolute grinder’ style (The Athletic)

Snell expects to be ready to start season for Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The legend of No. 44 for the Padres (East Village Times)

Padres Daily: Feeling left out; Voit can probably handle the pressure (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Meow the Mets: Camp kitten finds new home (MLB.com)

Freeman takes first cuts in Dodger Blue (MLB.com)

Witt uncorks monster HR, his first of spring (MLB.com)

Judge, Gallo extensions on the horizon? (MLB.com)

Bryant debuts with a hit, eager for Coors Field (MLB.com)

No. 1? No. 4? Correa’s new number the talk of Twins clubhouse (MLB.com)

Acuña won’t play in Spring Training games (MLB.com)

Syndergaard takes hill for Halos: ‘My nerves were flowing’ (MLB.com)

Blue Jays, Chapman reach deal through ‘23 (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...