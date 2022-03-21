 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 131: Abrams Immediate Outfield Future + Voit, Paddack, Darvish Make Padres 2022 S.T. Debuts

There was also some news about the coaching staff that came out today...

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres Photo Day

I went live to record the latest episode of Talking Friars earlier today on YouTube after the San Diego Padres spring training matchup against the Colorado Rockies to discuss the latest from Padres camp including some unexpected news about the coaching staff.

