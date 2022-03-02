Christopher Russo: Fernando Tatis Jr. is a top 5 or top 10 player in MLB

I had on Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo this week on the Talking Friars podcast and one of my questions to him was about where he ranks San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. among the best players in baseball.

“He’s got to stay healthy but Tatis, no matter how you cut it, is a top five [or] top ten player on a year-in, year-out basis,” Russo told me.

I, and a lot of Padres fans would agree, as Tatis nearly won the MVP award last season while dealing with multiple shoulder subluxations and a position change to the outfield for part of the year as well. Tatis produced a 6.6 WAR last year and is already 24th on the Padres’ all-time WAR list through three seasons (13.6), according to Baseball-Reference.

“He’s a hell of a player. I would’ve done the same thing and signed him to a long-term contract and keep my fingers crossed he stays healthy but he’s a big time player,” Russo said.

Right now after the reports of Juan Soto turning down a $350 million extension offer from the Washington Nationals, A.J. Preller and ownership may have gotten him at a bargain ($340 million).

