 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 116: Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo Talks Hosmer’s Padres Future, Tatis’ Leadership + More

I got in some fiery debates with the sports talk legend...

By Ben Fadden
/ new
SiriusXM Broadcasts Live From Radio Row During Super Bowl XLVI Week In Indianapolis Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

I’ve got a good one for you today! Sports talk radio legend Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo joined the show for a nice conversation this week. During the 116th edition of the Talking Friars podcast, he and I talked about his personality, what the Padres need to get before the season begins, where Fernando Tatis Jr. ranks in the best player in MLB conversation, if Tony Gwynn was better than Derek Jeter, and if the Padres should really be patient with Eric Hosmer like he said they should.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...