Talking Friars Ep. 116: Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo Talks Hosmer’s Padres Future, Tatis’ Leadership + More

I’ve got a good one for you today! Sports talk radio legend Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo joined the show for a nice conversation this week. During the 116th edition of the Talking Friars podcast, he and I talked about his personality, what the Padres need to get before the season begins, where Fernando Tatis Jr. ranks in the best player in MLB conversation, if Tony Gwynn was better than Derek Jeter, and if the Padres should really be patient with Eric Hosmer like he said they should.

Ep. 116: Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo Debates Hosmer's SD Future, Tatis' Leadership



-1 need post out (it isn't what you think)

-Gwynn>Jeter

-Arguing about his #Padres needing to be patient w/ Hosmer comments



