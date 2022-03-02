Good Morning San Diego - March 2, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

Adam Eaton

While most baseball fans think of the outfielder when saying Adam Eaton’s name, most San Diego Padres fans will think of the relief pitcher who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Friars. Eaton was traded to the Texas Rangers following the 2005 season for a package highlighted by Adrian Gonzalez. He played for the Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies before retiring after the 2009 season.