Talking Friars Ep. 130: Ron Fowler Out As Padres Owner + Campusano, Abrams Shine on Saturday

If you didn’t catch my thoughts on the Luke Voit addition and MacKenzie Gore’s first spring training start, you can watch or listen to them here. As for the latest episode, I get into the news that Ron Fowler is out as an owner of the San Diego Padres but not before I take you through what happened on Saturday in the Friars spring training action versus the Chicago Cubs.
Ep. 130: Ron Fowler Out As #Padres Owner + Abrams, Campusano Impress Saturday— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) March 20, 2022
https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqE
https://t.co/AjT9mjGM4V
Loading comments...