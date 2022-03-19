 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 130: Ron Fowler Out As Padres Owner + Campusano, Abrams Shine on Saturday

Plus, there were a few interesting moves that happened around baseball to get into...

By Ben Fadden
/ new
San Diego Padres Photo Day Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

If you didn’t catch my thoughts on the Luke Voit addition and MacKenzie Gore’s first spring training start, you can watch or listen to them here. As for the latest episode, I get into the news that Ron Fowler is out as an owner of the San Diego Padres but not before I take you through what happened on Saturday in the Friars spring training action versus the Chicago Cubs.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...