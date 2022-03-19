 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 129: Luke Voit’s Padres Impact + Visual Breakdown of MacKenzie Gore’s 1st Spring Training Start

Plus, Saturday’s lineup is interesting...

By Ben Fadden
New York Yankees’ first baseman Luke Voit at spring training before being traded to the Padres Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

I’m back for another episode of Talking Friars and in case you didn’t hear, the San Diego Padres acquired a guy by the name of Luke Voit yesterday so I tell you what his arrival means for the Friars before getting into what I liked and didn’t like about MacKenzie Gore’s first start of 2022 Spring Training!

