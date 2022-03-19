Talking Friars Ep. 129: Luke Voit’s Padres Impact + Visual Breakdown of MacKenzie Gore’s 1st Spring Training Start

I’m back for another episode of Talking Friars and in case you didn’t hear, the San Diego Padres acquired a guy by the name of Luke Voit yesterday so I tell you what his arrival means for the Friars before getting into what I liked and didn’t like about MacKenzie Gore’s first start of 2022 Spring Training!

Luke Voit’s #Padres Impact + Visual Breakdown of MacKenzie Gore’s 1st Spring Training Start



-Also discussing what makes Saturday's lineup intriguing



https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqEhttps://t.co/UzYgPWpnwk — Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) March 19, 2022