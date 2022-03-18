 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UPDATED: Padres trading for Yankees first baseman Luke Voit, per reports

Voit led the league in home runs in 2020

By Ben Fadden
Cleveland Indians v New York Yankees Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres needed to add thump to their lineup and it looks like they have with the addition of former New York Yankees slugger Luke Voit, according to reports. One would assume Voit would slide into the designated hitter slot but first base is also an option.

In return, A.J. Preller is sending pitching prospect Justin Lange to Brian Cashman and the Yankees. Lange was Preller and Logan White’s 34th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Voit is coming off an injury riddled season, as he only had 32 at bats and hit just 7 home runs. After having to deal with an oblique strain, he was on the 10-day IL and the 60-day IL with left knee inflammation so Voit isn’t necessarily a sure thing to pen into the lineup everyday.

He was actually supposed to be in New York’s lineup for their exhibition game against the Pirates today in Florida but that obviously isn’t going to happen.

With that said, 22 home runs in 56 games is in him so we’ll see if he can stay healthy and rediscover that power in the brown and gold!

