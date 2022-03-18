The Padres 2022 Spring Training slate starts today!

The San Diego Padres have had an underwhelming offseason since the lockout concluded but this team is still very talented and they get on the field to play their first Spring Training game later today at 1:10 p.m. PT on Bally Sports San Diego and 97.3 The Fan.

That’s right, Mud and Don are back on TV and Jesse and Tony are back on the radio!

MacKenzie Gore gets his first shot at redeeming himself today after going through a year of struggle in 2021. He’ll get the start in Bob Melvin’s first game as the Padres skipper and Marco Gonzales will be on the bump for a Seattle Mariners team that’s added Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Robbie Ray this offseason.

Melvin said this week that Gore is likely going to pitch for two innings and like every starter, he will build up from there. I’d say he has an outside shot at making the major league roster and it’s likely Padres general manager A.J. Preller will want to keep him down in Triple-A where Gore can prove that he is ready for the big leagues. The last thing the Padres want is for Gore to be called up and then he has to go back down again because he struggles at Petco Park.

The first #PadresST lineup of 2022 is here! pic.twitter.com/lRoM8ULLSI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 18, 2022

Since Fernando Tatis Jr. is sidelined for three months, there’s going to be a shortstop competition in Spring Training between Ha-seong Kim and C.J. Abrams. The 21-year-old prospect, who is ranked the ninth best prospect in the sport according to MLB.com, is getting the first crack at it today, as he bats eighth behind Jurickson Profar, who is the starting left fielder at this moment.

Spring Training Opener Game Information