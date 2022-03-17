 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 128: Comparing Padres & Dodgers lineups after Freeman signed + how Preller has handcuffed himself

Plus, I give you the latest on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s start to his wrist surgery recovery

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Tonight I went live on YouTube to record Episode 128 of Talking Friars. I give my thoughts on the Padres being interested in Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman going to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fernando Tatis Jr. getting his wrist surgery, the Nick Martinez contract finally getting done, how San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has hurt his chances to get big time free agents, Wil Myers’ comments about how Preller communicates with players about trade talks, and more!

As always, give your thoughts in the comments below!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...