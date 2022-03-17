Talking Friars Ep. 128: Comparing Padres & Dodgers lineups after Freeman signed + how Preller has handcuffed himself

Tonight I went live on YouTube to record Episode 128 of Talking Friars. I give my thoughts on the Padres being interested in Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman going to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fernando Tatis Jr. getting his wrist surgery, the Nick Martinez contract finally getting done, how San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has hurt his chances to get big time free agents, Wil Myers’ comments about how Preller communicates with players about trade talks, and more!

