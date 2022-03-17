 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - March 17, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, March 17, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves - Game One Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres Reportedly Interested In Freddie Freeman (MLB Trade Rumors)

Owner Peter Seidler says Padres ‘expect to be a force’ despite ominous start to spring (The Athletic)

MLB News

Giants agree to deal with Cali native Joc (source) (MLB.com)

Division of titans: AL East could be a beautiful mess this season (MLB.com)

SS Peña resolved to forge own path, ‘play my game’ (MLB.com)

Greinke reunites with Royals on 1-year deal (MLB.com)

Can Bregman return to ‘19 form? ‘Maybe a little bit better’ (MLB.com)

‘It’s exceptionally exciting’: Chapman joins Blue Jays (MLB.com)

Could Freeman end up with ... the Rays? (MLB.com)

The latest on remaining free agents (MLB.com)

Yanks, A’s talk SP deal (report); Voit trade likely? (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Roberto Alomar

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Alomar began a Hall of Fame career with the Padres in 1988. To begin his career, Alomar’s three-year stint with the Padres ended with him averaging .283 with 22 home runs from 1988-90. Following the 1990 season, Alomar and Joe Carter were dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Fred McGriff and Tony Fernández.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...