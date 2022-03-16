Padres have finalized Nick Martinez contract

It took nearly a week for the San Diego Padres to finalize their deal with starting pitcher Nick Martinez. It’s done though and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. Martinez had come to agreement with the Padres before the lockout but San Diego didn’t get the paperwork in on time before the 99 day lockout started.

Martinez will be competing with Chris Paddack, Ryan Weathers, and others (including MacKenzie Gore if he can find consistency this spring) for the fifth spot in the rotation behind Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, and Mike Clevinger. Martinez will make $4 million in 2022 along with a $2 million signing bonus. If Martinez gets to 20 starts this season, each option on his contract (player options in 2023, 2024, and 2025) will increase by $1 million.