MacKenzie Gore is starting for Padres in Cactus League opener

MacKenzie Gore is starting Friday’s Cactus League opener for the Padres against the Seattle Mariners.

Bob Melvin was asked how many innings he believes his starters will be able to pitch in their first few starts, but the other starters he will update day-to-day, because things change daily.

Melvin was asked his impressions from what he’s seen so far from Gore, he told the media that Gore is quite bit ahead, that he pitched a two-inning simulated game and had a bullpen session as well, and was ready to go.

Melvin also mentioned Gore had quite a offseason and the felt after the simulated game he was the guy and that he is looking forward to that.

“Gore is feeling very good mechanically, he was touching 99 MPH in the simulated game, consistently 96-97Melvin said. “He was throwing where he wanted to, good changeup, good breaking ball.”

Summarizing, early in camp they are looking not only for performance but for confidence too, and he wishes Gore had his mechanical issues worked out.

The Padres’ spring training opener on Friday in Peoria starts at 1 p.m. PT.