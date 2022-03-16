 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 127: Padres Miss Out on Seiya Suzuki + Where Can They Go Now?

Plus, I discussed what Manny Machado said today regarding the Padres missing out on Nelson Cruz...

By Ben Fadden
United States v Japan - Baseball Gold Medal Game - Olympics: Day 15 Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Earlier today on Episode 127 of Talking Friars, I gave my thoughts on Seiya Suzuki heading to the Chicago Cubs instead of the San Diego Padres before talking about what A.J. Preller can still do to improve the offense before Opening Day.

