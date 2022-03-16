Talking Friars Ep. 127: Padres Miss Out on Seiya Suzuki + Where Can They Go Now?

Earlier today on Episode 127 of Talking Friars, I gave my thoughts on Seiya Suzuki heading to the Chicago Cubs instead of the San Diego Padres before talking about what A.J. Preller can still do to improve the offense before Opening Day.
Ep. 127: Padres Miss Out on Seiya Suzuki so Who Does Preller Turn To?— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) March 16, 2022
-Reacting live to Tatis getting wrist surgery
-Gore pitching Friday
-Machado bummed SD didn't get Cruz
-Freeman sweepstakes
https://t.co/vtt1GpbeqEhttps://t.co/3lZjNw55Zw #Padres #MLB #Cubs
