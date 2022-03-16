Good Morning San Diego - March 16, 2022

San Diego Padres News

Padres notes: Kim to get more opportunities to swing; Myers been here before (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padre of the Day

Donne Wall

Wall spent eight MLB seasons as a relief pitcher from 1995-2002, including three seasons with the Padres from 1998-2000. Wall lost Game 1 of the World Series in 1998 against the New York Yankees, failing to record an out against two batters and surrendering two runs in a 7-run Yankees seventh inning. Wall pitched 194.1 innings during his Padres tenure and scored an ERA under 3.00. Following his Padres tenure, Wall pitched in 2001 for the New York Mets and 2002 for the Anaheim Angels.