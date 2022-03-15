 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 126: Hosmer Criticizes F.O. + Tatis Violated Contract + Padres Interested in Freeman

Plus, Bob Melvin and Peter Seidler has some interesting comments to the media Tuesday...

By Ben Fadden
/ new
MLB: JUL 21 Padres at Braves Game 1 Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earlier tonight, I went live on YouTube to talk about Eric Hosmer’s comments he made today about the front office, Fernando Tatis Jr. violating his contract, and the San Diego Padres’ interest in former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. Additionally, Bob Melvin and Peter Seidler spoke to the media earlier today in Peoria so I played the audio from it and gave you my reaction.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below!

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...