Report: Padres enter bidding for Freddie Freeman

SD #Padres stay aggressive and enter bidding war for free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman https://t.co/Te0ZqWTxAX — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 15, 2022

Freeman, 32, is not going to be returning to the Atlanta Braves after they have acquired and extended former A’s first baseman Matt Olson. Freeman has been connected to the Dodgers, Red Sox, Rays, and Blue Jays, among other teams after the lockout ended.

Freeman wants a six-year deal, which is something the Braves didn’t want to give him so the team who ends up getting him will likely have to give him that extra year. Freeman is coming off of two seasons where he won a NL MVP and then a World Series. Hitting 31 home runs with a .300 batting average is a pretty good way to enter free agency, which is exactly what Freeman did in 2021.