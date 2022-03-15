 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Padres enter bidding for Freddie Freeman

Here’s the latest...

By Ben Fadden
MLB: World Series-Atlanta Braves Championship Parade

Bob Nightengale is reporting that the San Diego Padres have entered the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes.

Here is my instant reaction to Freeman gaining an additional suitor:

Freeman, 32, is not going to be returning to the Atlanta Braves after they have acquired and extended former A’s first baseman Matt Olson. Freeman has been connected to the Dodgers, Red Sox, Rays, and Blue Jays, among other teams after the lockout ended.

Freeman wants a six-year deal, which is something the Braves didn’t want to give him so the team who ends up getting him will likely have to give him that extra year. Freeman is coming off of two seasons where he won a NL MVP and then a World Series. Hitting 31 home runs with a .300 batting average is a pretty good way to enter free agency, which is exactly what Freeman did in 2021.

