Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer have reported to Padres Spring Training

San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado has reported to the team’s Peoria Spring Training complex, according to Kevin Acee. I reported before Acee’s tweet this morning that Machado was expected to report today.
Per source: Manny Machado is expected to report to #Padres spring training in Peoria today, according to a source familiar with his situation— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) March 15, 2022
Eric Hosmer also is in camp, as it seems like he has spoken to the media and addressed the trade rumors that are currently swirling around him.
“The only thing I have to prove is to my teammates.”— Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) March 15, 2022
