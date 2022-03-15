 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer have reported to Padres Spring Training

As I reported earlier this morning, today was Machado’s expected report date

By Ben Fadden
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado has reported to the team’s Peoria Spring Training complex, according to Kevin Acee. I reported before Acee’s tweet this morning that Machado was expected to report today.

Eric Hosmer also is in camp, as it seems like he has spoken to the media and addressed the trade rumors that are currently swirling around him.

