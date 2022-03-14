 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 125: Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. MUST Be Held Accountable for Wrist Injury + Abrams or Kim for Starting SS?

Also, I discuss what’s going on in free agency

By Ben Fadden
MLB: San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

I went live on Monday night to discuss the news of the day: Fernando Tatis Jr. will be sidelined for up to three plus months because he fractured his left wrist. I chatted with the audience about what this means for the San Diego Padres in the immediate future and how this might just keep getting worse.

