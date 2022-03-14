Talking Friars Ep. 125: Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. MUST Be Held Accountable for Wrist Injury + Abrams or Kim for Starting SS?

I went live on Monday night to discuss the news of the day: Fernando Tatis Jr. will be sidelined for up to three plus months because he fractured his left wrist. I chatted with the audience about what this means for the San Diego Padres in the immediate future and how this might just keep getting worse.
Ep. 125: #Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. MUST Be Held Accountable For Wrist Injury + Kim or Abrams at SS— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) March 15, 2022
-Snowball effects of Tatis injury
-Reacting live to Cronenworth's injury
-Suzuki update
-Freeman➡️LA?
